The battle for Ukraine capital rages on for a 4th night
02:30
Ukrainians are bracing for another night of violence after successfully repelling Russian forces. President Zelenskyy assuring his citizens that he is staying to fight. A curfew is in effect in Kyiv starting at 5pm as residents prepare for street battles, building Molotov cocktails in their basements.Feb. 26, 2022
