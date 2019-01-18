Nightly Films

The Dividing Line: Cultural shift in Short Creek (Part 1)

03:21

An area known as Short Creek straddles the Utah-Arizona border, but there’s more that divides the community than just a state line. It has undergone a cultural transformation unimaginable to many of its residents — including the election of its first female mayor who does not follow the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.Jan. 18, 2019

