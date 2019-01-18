The Dividing Line: Cultural shift in Short Creek (Part 1)03:21
An area known as Short Creek straddles the Utah-Arizona border, but there’s more that divides the community than just a state line. It has undergone a cultural transformation unimaginable to many of its residents — including the election of its first female mayor who does not follow the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
How Detroit went from a booming metropolis to a shrinking city10:33
Can Detroit rise from decades of decline?08:21
Is there hope for Detroit Public Schools?04:08
This Detroit public school is attempting to beat tough odds05:16
How an abandoned Detroit neighborhood found higher purpose03:16
This tree farm is bringing life back to Detroit’s east side03:44