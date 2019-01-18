Nightly Films

The Dividing Line: Cultural shift in Short Creek (Part 2)

04:03

After years of being ruled by polygamist Warren Jeffs, Short Creek has undergone a major cultural shift — including the once-unthinkable opening of the first bar in the area — and many Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints members say they feel like their faith is under attack.Jan. 18, 2019

  • How Detroit went from a booming metropolis to a shrinking city

    10:33

  • Can Detroit rise from decades of decline?

    08:21

  • Is there hope for Detroit Public Schools?

    04:08

  • This Detroit public school is attempting to beat tough odds

    05:16

  • How an abandoned Detroit neighborhood found higher purpose

    03:16

  • This tree farm is bringing life back to Detroit’s east side

    03:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All