The first responder parade for a Michigan boy that went above and beyond

First responders from White Lake Township near Detroit threw a parade for 3-year-old Archer Bradshaw this month. Archer is fascinated by first responders. He was diagnosed with leukemia this summer and when word got out about his illness, Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy John Roehrig took action asking volunteers to bring one or two patrol cars by Archer’s house. Dozens of emergency vehicles and even an Oakland County Sheriff’s chopper went past Archer’s home cheering him up during a difficult time.Oct. 23, 2022