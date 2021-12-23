The global struggle to contain omicron

Countries are taking different approaches to dealing with the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Israel is now recommending a fourth vaccine dose to people over 60. The WHO warns vaccines should be distributed to areas in need instead of mass boosting.Dec. 23, 2021
UP NEXT
Police looking for generous kid who sent $10 from piggy bank
01:33
Vietnamese American refugees help Afghan families resettle in the U.S.
01:43
Exclusive: ‘Havana Syndrome’ victim speaks out
02:01
Americans turning to small businesses for holiday shopping
01:44
Growing outrage over truck driver’s 110-year sentence in deadly collision
01:30
How flight crews prep planes with no time to waste during travel rush