Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

The ‘guardian angel’ soldiers of Afghanistan

 

As war wages on in Afghanistan, a group of service members called the “guardian angels” watch over any gathering of NATO and Afghan troops.

advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Louisiana is shedding its reputation as U.S.'s biggest jailer

Louisiana prison reformers hope to boast: 'We're No. 2'

U.S. news
Man pardoned, freed after spending nearly 40 in prison
Video

Man pardoned, freed after spending nearly 40 in prison

Crime & Courts
Who will lead the CFPB? Trump and outgoing director name different successors
Video

Who will lead the CFPB? Trump and outgoing director name different successors

U.S. news
Teen linked to mysterious death of grandmother
Video

Teen linked to mysterious death of grandmother

Crime & Courts
Wrongly convicted man spends holiday with detective who sought his release

Wrongly convicted man shares holiday with detective who sought release

U.S. news

World News

Serbia embraces tug of war between NATO and Russia

Tug of war pits Russia vs. the West over Serbia

World
With Germany in crisis, Europe-watchers contemplate an E.U. after Merkel

With Germany in crisis, Europe ponders life without Merkel

Brexit Referendum
Explosion in Chinese port city kills 2, injures at least 30

Explosion in Chinese port city kills 2, injures at least 30

World
Argentine navy says missing sub was in good condition

Argentine navy says missing sub was in good condition

World
Egypt mosque attack: Death toll rises, officials say militants brandished ISIS flag

'A real massacre': Death toll soars in Egypt mosque attack

ISIS Terror
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

advertisement