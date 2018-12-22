Nightly News

The Hip Hop Nutcracker adds a new twist to the classic ballet

02:07

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, now in its fifth year, is bringing new moves to the familiar ballet by adding hip hop choreography to Tchaikovsky’s original score. The cast hopes to inspire audiences around the country and challenge their thinking.Dec. 22, 2018

