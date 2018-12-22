The Hip Hop Nutcracker adds a new twist to the classic ballet

The Hip Hop Nutcracker adds a new twist to the classic ballet02:07
The Hip Hop Nutcracker, now in its fifth year, is bringing new moves to the familiar ballet by adding hip hop choreography to Tchaikovsky’s original score. The cast hopes to inspire audiences around the country and challenge their thinking.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker adds a new twist to the classic ballet02:07
This Chicago neighborhood is using art to bring the community together01:35
El Chapo reduced to tears after 7-year-old twin daughters visit court01:47
Outrage after high school wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks or forfeit match01:32
Two arrested after drone brought busy British airport to a standstill01:23
How the government shutdown impacts everyday Americans01:24