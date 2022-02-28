IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Who is President Zelenskyy

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    The humanitarian crisis on Ukrainian borders

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Millions of Ukrainians joining the fight

    02:07

  • Global leaders scramble to punish Putin

    01:43

  • Ukraine continues to fend off Russian invasion

    02:59

  • From the sidelines to a game winner on the court

    02:26

  • Battling viral misinformation on social media

    01:58

  • Confirmation battle underway for Biden’s groundbreaking SCOTUS nominee

    01:42

  • Putin forced to fight on multiple fronts

    01:48

  • Ukrainian refugees continue to flee Ukraine

    02:12

  • Ukrainian civilians continue to fight for their country

    02:42

  • Biden pushing for new sanctions

    01:39

  • The battle for Ukraine capital rages on for a 4th night

    02:30

  • Black Americans leaving big cities in large numbers

    01:56

  • Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety

    01:51

  • Ukraine’s capital under attack as Russian forces advance

    02:07

  • New video shows tank targeting car as Russia tightens grip on Ukraine

    03:01

  • Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

    01:42

  • Who is Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?

    01:39

  • GOP division over Putin, Russia-Ukraine conflict

    01:46

Nightly News

The humanitarian crisis on Ukrainian borders

01:30

As millions of Ukrainians are expected to flee their country, tens of thousands of refugees are arriving at bordering nations as many of those same countries are donating supplies back to Ukraine by the trainload.Feb. 28, 2022

  • Who is President Zelenskyy

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    The humanitarian crisis on Ukrainian borders

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Millions of Ukrainians joining the fight

    02:07

  • Global leaders scramble to punish Putin

    01:43

  • Ukraine continues to fend off Russian invasion

    02:59

  • From the sidelines to a game winner on the court

    02:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All