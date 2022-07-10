IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The intense fight to save Yosemite National Park Sequoias

Nightly News

The intense fight to save Yosemite National Park Sequoias

Firefighters are working around the clock to stay ahead of the flames and save the treasured California native sequoias of Yosemite National Park. The fire has scorched nearly 1,600 acres and forced evacuations in nearby communities. This is the hottest climate these trees have seen in their 3000-year lifetime.July 10, 2022

