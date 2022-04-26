IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    The Jack Russell Terrier detecting bombs in Ukraine

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Military home operator investigated over mold and unhealthy living conditions

    01:45

  • Wrongful death lawsuit filed after teen's death at Florida amusement park

    01:51

  • How Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could change the platform

    01:37

  • Supreme Court weighs Biden’s removal of Trump immigration policy

    01:28

  • Mariupol steel plant hit by Russian forces 35 times, authorities say

    02:29

  • Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid

    01:46

  • NASA’s Jessica Watkins on heading to the ISS: A step toward ‘a very exciting future’

    02:08

  • Mysterious hepatitis outbreak among children

    01:29

  • Supreme Court weighs case of Washington coach asked not to pray on the field

    01:37

  • U.S. promises more military aid in Ukraine as Russia intensifies attacks

    02:33

  • Trump fined $10,000 a day for civil contempt

    00:58

  • Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion

    02:16

  • Body cam footage released in deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

    02:23

  • Republican border delegation criticizes Biden over Title 42 immigration policy

    02:07

  • Metal fences were placed around Shanghai apartments for “hard quarantine”

    01:46

  • Changing the lives of people in need one free haircut at a time

    02:04

  • Skyrocketing rents rise at the fastest pace in decades

    02:10

  • Wildfires across the Tornado Alley continue to grow

    01:42

  • President Zelenskyy meets with U.S. top officials in the Ukraine capital

    03:02

Nightly News

The Jack Russell Terrier detecting bombs in Ukraine

01:29

A pint-sized Jack Russell Terrier named Patron has become a hero in Ukraine. Patron works in the outskirts of the Northern city of Chernihiv sniffing out landmines left behind by Russians before they detonate. Patron has amassed thousands of followers on Instagram and is also known for comforting other emergency service workers who might be having a bad day.April 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    The Jack Russell Terrier detecting bombs in Ukraine

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Military home operator investigated over mold and unhealthy living conditions

    01:45

  • Wrongful death lawsuit filed after teen's death at Florida amusement park

    01:51

  • How Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could change the platform

    01:37

  • Supreme Court weighs Biden’s removal of Trump immigration policy

    01:28

  • Mariupol steel plant hit by Russian forces 35 times, authorities say

    02:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All