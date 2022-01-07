IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

    The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers

    02:02
Nightly News

The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers

02:02

Capitol and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police officers were on the front lines of the riot. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell speaks with Officer Daniel Hodges about that day and hears from Dr. James Gordon, a trauma expert who worked with 80 officers who defended the Capitol.Jan. 7, 2022

  Now Playing

    The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers

    02:02
