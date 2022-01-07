The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers
02:02
Share this -
copied
Capitol and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan police officers were on the front lines of the riot. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell speaks with Officer Daniel Hodges about that day and hears from Dr. James Gordon, a trauma expert who worked with 80 officers who defended the Capitol.Jan. 7, 2022
One-on-one with Speaker Pelosi a year after Capitol riot
06:12
Biden blasts Trump on anniversary of Jan. 6
03:10
Now Playing
The lingering toll of January 6 on police officers
02:02
UP NEXT
Leading pandemic experts call for new U.S. Covid strategy as cases surge
01:43
Rep. Andy Kim, seen in viral photo, on resilience and recovery after Jan. 6
02:48
Speaker Pelosi on Capitol attack: 'It breaks your heart'