The link between smartphones and kids’ mental health

 

With one in five children estimated to have an emotional, behavioral or mental health disorder, NBC News’ Kate Snow reports on how too much “screen” time, especially on Smartphones, may be a factor.

Sandy Hook: How Newtown is coping five years after massacre

Justice Dept. releases text messages from anti-Trump FBI agent, lawyer who were having affair

Illegal campfire caused 'Skirball' blaze that torched homes in Bel-Air, officials say

California fires show no signs of slowing down
California fires show no signs of slowing down

Inside the ‘HQ Trivia’ phenomenon
Inside the ‘HQ Trivia’ phenomenon

Tillerson says U.S. open to North Korea talks 'without precondition'

Why Trump's provocative Jerusalem move hasn't sparked an intifada

China marks Nanking Massacre by offering Japan 'friendship'

Haley will display missile, other evidence Iran supplying Yemen rebels

Princes William and Harry attend the European premiere of 'The Last Jedi'
Princes William and Harry attend the European premiere of 'The Last Jedi'

Letters warn families they may lose CHIP children's health insurance

Haley will display missile, other evidence Iran supplying Yemen rebels

Generation at risk: America's youngest facing mental health crisis

