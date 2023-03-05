The Michigan kindergartener superhero inspiring others

When Grayson Johnson was diagnosed with kidney cancer late last year, his parents, Alyssa and CJ, were worried their brave little boy had met his match. So when it came time for Grayson’s chemo treatments, a family friend sent him a Spiderman costume for courage. Grayson’s story exploded on social media, and soon, more people started sending him different superhero costumes, boosting his confidence during each difficult day. NBC News’ Jose Diaz-Balart shares how Grayson inspires others around him and how it led to his family’s plan to give costumes to other kids who may need extra help staying strong.March 5, 2023