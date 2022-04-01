Millions of people fled Ukraine to escape the Russian invasion, many seeking safety in Poland. NBC News’ Dasha Burns meets two families now living in a Catholic seminary in Krakow. From school, to laundry, to jobs the families are establishing new routines, while still holding hope for a return to their lives in Ukraine.April 1, 2022
Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sickness
01:44
Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionize
01:37
Oscars top producer reveals why Smith was allowed to stay
01:55
Now Playing
The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
01:45
UP NEXT
Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack
02:26
Unemployment rate falls in March but soaring inflation still erases all wage gains