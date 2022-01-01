The race to escape Colorado’s devastating wildfires
Jason Fletcher was at a Colorado Chuck E. Cheese with his wife and children as smoke thickened outside and fire approached dangerously close to the restaurant. The family speaks to NBC News about their harrowing ordeal as wildfires devastate the state.Jan. 1, 2022
