The San Francisco professional mover delivering furniture to veterans in need

John Helin is a professional mover south of San Francisco, delivering donated furniture to help veterans. Helin’s devotion to veterans is inspired by his father, Frank, who served in the Air Force, but his own call to action came during his recovery from addiction. This week, he made special deliveries to Navy veteran Esperanza Fletcher and her kids, who lived in a shelter for two years, as well as Army veteran Roy Santos.May 28, 2022