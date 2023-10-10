The stories of Israel-Hamas war victims

Two young women missing in the chaos after the terror attack on an Israeli music festival. Parents and their three children — 6-year-old twin daughters and 4-year-old son — murdered by Hamas at their kibbutz. A family of six, the youngest just a year old, killed in Gaza by an Israeli air strike. These are just some of the victims in the Israel-Hamas war. NBC News' Kelly Cobiella shares their stories.Oct. 10, 2023