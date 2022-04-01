The surge in telemedicine fraud during the pandemic
03:30
NBC News was given an exclusive look into the Department of Justice headquarters as a strike force investigates telemedicine fraud growing to new levels. Telemedicine has made health care more accessible during the pandemic, but hundreds of rules for Medicaid and Medicare were relaxed. U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite says that also led to a rise in scams. The Department of Justice says the alleged losses from criminal healthcare fraud schemes are in the billions.April 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sickness
01:44
Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionize
01:37
Oscars top producer reveals why Smith was allowed to stay
01:55
The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
01:45
Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attack
02:26
Unemployment rate falls in March but soaring inflation still erases all wage gains