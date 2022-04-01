The surge in telemedicine fraud during the pandemic

NBC News was given an exclusive look into the Department of Justice headquarters as a strike force investigates telemedicine fraud growing to new levels. Telemedicine has made health care more accessible during the pandemic, but hundreds of rules for Medicaid and Medicare were relaxed. U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite says that also led to a rise in scams. The Department of Justice says the alleged losses from criminal healthcare fraud schemes are in the billions.April 1, 2022