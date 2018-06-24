Feedback
The ultimate selfie: 3D replicas make for futuristic mementos

 

Doobs — short for duplicate — use 3D printing technology to make replicas of just about anything. NBC News’ Stephanie Ruhle tests it out, capturing a moment with her daughter in miniature.

