The unique bond shared by father and son, 41st and 43rd presidents

George H.W. Bush and his eldest son George W. shared a close bond, a passion for public service and a focus on family.Dec. 1, 2018

  • Extended interview: Colin Powell reflects on his relationship with George H.W. Bush

    10:26

  • The remarkable love story of George and Barbara Bush

    01:42

  • Alaska hit by hundreds of aftershocks after powerful earthquake

    00:49

  • Pres. Trump cancels G20 news conference ‘out of respect’ for George H.W. Bush

    01:21

  • Colin Powell remembers former President George H.W. Bush

    01:56

