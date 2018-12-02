Nightly News

The unlikely friendship between George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton

The former rivals and former presidents overcame their political differences to strike up a close friendship, something Clinton called “one of the greatest joys of [his] life.”Dec. 2, 2018

