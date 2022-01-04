Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of 4 counts of fraud, acquitted on 4
Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the blood testing company Theranos, was found guilty on four federal counts of fraud, and acquitted of four others. The jury could not reach a verdict on three other charges.Jan. 4, 2022
