Nightly News

Therapy dog on a mission of compassion and acceptance

01:20

Cole, a Pitbull mix, is a therapy dog who is making an impact with veterans and students by providing comfort and lessons about tolerance. Lester Holt met with Cole and his owner to share more about his gift.Dec. 9, 2022

