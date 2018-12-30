Nightly News

These are some of the new laws going into effect in 2019

01:53

NBC’s Pete Williams looks into new laws going into effect from around the country, from Vermont, where people can get paid to move there and work remotely, to California, where pets are now considered family members in divorces.Dec. 30, 2018

