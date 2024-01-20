Third grade teacher becomes TikTok sensation for her financial lessons

A third-grade math teacher in Charlotte, North Carolina, is using her own experiences to help give students real-life lessons about money and finances. Shelby Lattimore is using fake money to show kids how to create budgets where they pay rent on things like their desk, chair and other school supplies. Her lessons have become so popular, she's now posting them to TikTok, where she's now getting millions of likes and making extra income to get by on her educator's salary.Jan. 20, 2024