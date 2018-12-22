Nightly News

This Chicago neighborhood is using art to bring the community together

01:35

Sedgwick Street in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood has been a dividing line in the community, but Art on Sedgwick, a program started by resident Charlie Brenda, is bridging the gap between families and kids from all walks of life.Dec. 22, 2018

