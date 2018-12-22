Nightly News

This Chicago neighborhood is using art to bring the community together

01:35

Sedgwick Street in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood has been a dividing line in the community, but Art on Sedgwick, a program started by resident Charlie Brenda, is bridging the gap between families and kids from all walks of life.Dec. 22, 2018

  • Hundreds killed after tsunami strikes Indonesia without warning

    01:47

  • Christmas surprise goes beyond borders after man finds young girl’s letter to Santa

    01:36

  • Podcasts go primetime as Hollywood looks to turn listeners into viewers

    02:05

  • Day in the life: Aboard the guided missile destroyer Forrest Sherman

    02:21

  • Feds investigate Chicago election as college student challenges Democratic incumbent

    02:10

  • University of Maryland on edge after adenovirus kills one, sickens dozens

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All