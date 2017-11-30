Feedback
This flight attendant has been on the job for 60 years

 

Pillbox hats and white gloves have come and gone, but not Bette Nash, who started working as a flight attendant in 1957.

'All the girls are lying?' Roy Moore interrupted during church speech
'All the girls are lying?' Roy Moore interrupted during church speech

Garrison Keillor fired by Minnesota Public Radio for 'inappropriate behavior'

Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior'

Matt Lauer, fired 'Today' anchor accused of sexual misconduct, says 'I am truly sorry'

Matt Lauer admits there is truth to allegations, apologizes

What you're giving away with those home DNA tests

What you're giving away with those home DNA tests

Health experts turn up their noses at new school lunch rule

New school lunch rules get an F for bad nutrition

At UN, Ambassador Haley warns against war in which North Korean regime 'will be utterly destroyed'

At United Nations, Ambassador Haley warns North Korea against war

Should Afghanistan's Bamiyan Buddhas be rebuilt?

He blew up an ancient cultural treasure. Should iconic Buddhas now be rebuilt?

Imagery shows latest North Korean missile larger, more powerful, analysts say

Imagery shows latest North Korean missile larger, more powerful, analysts say

Kim Jong Un attends North Korea ballistic missile launch
Kim Jong Un attends North Korea ballistic missile launch

American Scott Johnson's fatal fall off Sydney cliff ruled gay hate crime

American's fatal fall off Sydney cliff ruled gay hate crime 27 years later

