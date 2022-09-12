IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Thousands line Edinburgh’s Royal Mile for Queen Elizabeth’s farewell

In Edinburgh, thousands lined up along the famous Royal Mile to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. The queen helped plan every detail of the service in Edinburgh along with the days of remembrance ahead. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more details on the U.K.’s tribute to the queen.Sept. 12, 2022

