Ukraine officials say thousands of civilians killed as Russia intensifies attacks
02:30
The mayor of Kharkiv says there’s been massive destruction as Russian forces surround the city. Its police headquarters was left in flames after a missile attack. Ukrainian authorities say around 2,000 civilians have been killed in the past week.March 3, 2022
