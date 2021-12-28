IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half

    03:02

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    Thousands of flights canceled as Covid cases lead to staff shortages

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Winter weather in the West makes travel treacherous

    01:33

  • Holiday sales boom but many gifts get returned

    01:47

  • Technicians under pressure as retail pharmacies short on staff and capacity

    02:39

  • Hugh Jackman spotlights swings, understudies who keep curtains on Broadway rising

    02:10

  • Consumer complaints against airlines soar during the pandemic

    02:09

  • Return and exchange season begins

    02:19

  • Honoring the life of Desmond Tutu

    01:43

  • Extreme winter weather hits the U.S.

    00:57

  • Schools brace for return plan as omicron cases spike

    01:45

  • Post-holiday travel chaos amid Covid surge

    01:57

  • Looking back at the good in 2021

    05:47

  • Movie theaters hope for rebound following pandemic struggles

    02:12

  • James Webb telescope launches into space

    01:44

  • Christmas celebrations underway around the world

    01:42

  • Dr. Paul Offit on how to go about holiday gatherings

    01:49

  • Flight cancellations and staffing shortages leave many scrambling for holidays

    02:23

  • Americans gather for Christmas amid omicron surge

    02:19

Nightly News

Thousands of flights canceled as Covid cases lead to staff shortages

02:05

Following a weekend filled with delays and cancellations, airline employees who had to call in sick and quarantine due to Covid-19 may be back on the job sooner. The CDC made the decision to reduce quarantines from 10 to five days. Dec. 28, 2021

  • CDC cuts recommended Covid quarantine time in half

    03:02

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks on CDC’s new quarantine guidelines

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    Thousands of flights canceled as Covid cases lead to staff shortages

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    Winter weather in the West makes travel treacherous

    01:33

  • Holiday sales boom but many gifts get returned

    01:47

  • Technicians under pressure as retail pharmacies short on staff and capacity

    02:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All