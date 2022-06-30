IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump-era immigration policy

    01:32

  • New updates in Emmett Till murder case, 67 years later

    01:40

  • Family ministry scams U.S. government into giving $8 million in Covid relief

    03:15

  • 14-year-old boy goes viral for mind-bending photos of cars

    01:51
    Thousands of flights delayed, canceled heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:33
    Florida, Kentucky abortion restriction laws blocked by courts

    02:09

  • Biden accuses Supreme Court of ‘outrageous behavior’ following Roe v. Wade reversal

    01:39

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman on Supreme Court

    02:24

  • Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel 'Woody' Williams dies

    01:39

  • Airlines preparing for more delays, cancellations heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:39

  • 53 migrants dead in abandoned truck in San Antonio

    01:53

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

    01:34

  • Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

    02:27

  • Cheney calls for former Trump White House counsel to testify in Jan 6 hearings

    02:47

  • Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:27

  • Secretary Pete Buttigieg addresses chaos in travel industry

    03:18

  • Boy Scouts help passengers from deadly Amtrak derailment

    02:10

  • Dozens of migrants found dead in abandoned truck in Texas

    02:05

  • Explosive January 6th testimony by Trump White House insider

    04:37

  • Crisis pregnancy centers facing backlash over high taxpayer costs, medical misinformation

    04:34

Nightly News

Thousands of flights delayed, canceled heading into 4th of July weekend

01:33

As the 4th of July weekend approaches, turbulence is underway in the travel industry. Airlines across the U.S. are facing heavy delays and cancelations amid staffing strains, among other issues. Some Delta pilots are participating in walking information picket lines at seven airports across the U.S., saying they are working excessive overtime.June 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

