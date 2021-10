More than 10,000 union members at John Deere kicked off the nation’s largest private-sector strike in two years. Employees at 14 plants across five states rejected a deal that included 5 to 6 percent wage hikes. The workers argue they deserve more since the company reported record profits this year. A John Deere spokesperson says the company will work to “understand our employees' priorities and resolve this strike.”Oct. 14, 2021