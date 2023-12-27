IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Thousands of migrants join caravan in Central America headed for U.S.

02:03

Thousands of migrants have joined a caravan in Central America that is making its way to the U.S. It comes ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Mexico. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest on the border crisis.Dec. 27, 2023

