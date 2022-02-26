Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Black Americans leaving big cities in large numbers01:56
Now Playing
Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety01:51
UP NEXT
Ukraine’s capital under attack as Russian forces advance02:07
New video shows tank targeting car as Russia tightens grip on Ukraine03:01
Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court01:42
Who is Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?01:39
GOP division over Putin, Russia-Ukraine conflict01:46
CDC announces masks no longer needed indoors for most Americans01:34
Lester Holt on Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘The pain of war is borderless’01:24
Ukrainians flee Kyiv, take shelter as Russia launches invasion01:54
Ex-officers found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights00:52
Ukraine crisis: How far could Putin go and could NATO allies be pulled in?01:37
Russians react to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine01:32
Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts U.S. economy01:18
Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine03:17
Biden imposes new sanctions on Russia after invasion of Ukraine02:38
Blinken: Putin's invasion of Ukraine 'much bigger than NATO'02:28
Apartment rental prices surging in major U.S. cities01:43
Blinken: Russian forces in place for 'major aggression against Ukraine'02:28
Ukraine declares state of emergency as U.S. warns of full-scale Russian invasion02:25
Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety01:51
Thousands of Ukrainians have fled to Poland as Russian forces invade. The United Nations estimates up to 5 million people could flee. Feb. 26, 2022
Black Americans leaving big cities in large numbers01:56
Now Playing
Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety01:51
UP NEXT
Ukraine’s capital under attack as Russian forces advance02:07
New video shows tank targeting car as Russia tightens grip on Ukraine03:01
Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court01:42
Who is Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?01:39