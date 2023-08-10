IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Virgin Galactic launches civilian crew to edge of space in historic flight

    01:57

  • China allegedly targeting exiled Uyghurs, report reveals

    02:19

  • Ecuador presidential candidate assassinated two weeks before election

    01:15

  • Video shows FBI’s deadly confrontation with man who allegedly threatened to kill Biden

    01:46

  • Five Americans detained for years in Iran finally out of prison

    01:42
    Thousands stranded in Maui airport as wildfires scorch island

    02:04
    American woman and child released after kidnapping in Haiti

    01:53

  • FBI fatally shoots Utah man who threatened to kill Biden

    01:51

  • Inside look at Virgin Galactic’s historic civilian launch: Exclusive

    02:03

  • Woman accused in murder plot against husband out on bond in Bahamas

    01:45

  • Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Florida Publix

    01:41

  • Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis says he is targeting her to boost his 2024 run

    01:40

  • Deadly wildfires in Hawaii scorching island of Maui

    02:55

  • Hawaii’s Lt. Gov. speaks on deadly wildfires in Maui

    01:41

  • Ohio special election and what it could mean for abortion access

    01:43

  • Are driverless cars ready to hit the road full time?

    04:18

  • Los Angeles city workers walk off the job in one-day strike

    01:50

  • Woman hospitalized from shark attack at New York City beach

    01:49

  • Three men involved in Montgomery melee facing assault charges

    01:51

  • Tornado hits Massachusetts as dangerous storm system slams East Coast

    03:12

Nightly News

Thousands stranded in Maui airport as wildfires scorch island

02:04

Many are still stranded in Maui’s Kahului Airport after escaping the devastating wildfires that continue to blaze across the island. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has more details on how airlines are working to get them out.Aug. 10, 2023

    Thousands stranded in Maui airport as wildfires scorch island

    02:04
