Thousands who helped U.S. still trapped under Taliban rule, a year after Kabul airport attack

One year ago, a suicide bomber at the Abbey Gate outside Kabul’s airport killed 13 U.S. troops and 170 Afghan civilians. Thousands of Afghans got out but tens of thousands more who had worked for the U.S., along with their families, were left behind under Taliban threat. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell spoke with one man who spent 10 months hiding from the Taliban and still has relatives back home. Aug. 26, 2022