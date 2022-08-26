IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Secret Service recovered $286 million in stolen Covid-19 relief funds

    01:42

  • Buffalo Bills punter accused of gang-raping a high school student while in college

    01:42

  • Redacted copy of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit unsealed

    03:10

  • NASA’s Apollo mission control room restored as a museum

    02:19

  • NASA’s first female launch director to make history with Artemis mission

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Thousands who helped U.S. still trapped under Taliban rule, a year after Kabul airport attack

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Fed chairman Powell signals more interest rate hikes to come

    01:38

  • Louisiana woman denied an abortion despite baby’s fatal birth defect

    01:44

  • Exclusive: Inside NASA’s Johnson Space Center ahead of the Artemis launch

    03:50

  • Highland Park shooting survivors thank hospital staff who came to the rescue

    01:33

  • IRS commissioner ordering safety review after social media threats

    01:44

  • Biden’s decision to forgive some student loan debt sparks controversy

    01:55

  • Texas, Tennessee, and Idaho enacting stricter abortion laws

    02:13

  • Uvalde school police chief fired in response to mass shooting

    01:45

  • 5 million people under flood watch across Gulf Coast

    01:29

  • Redacted copy of Mar-a-Lago search warrant to be unsealed

    01:41

  • Uvalde school police chief fired after intense public debate

    01:43

  • Vanessa Bryant awarded $16M in Kobe Bryant crash photos trial

    00:55

  • Psychedelic drug could help treat addictions, study shows

    03:45

  • 30 years after Hurricane Andrew, survivors still shocked by the devastation

    01:29

Nightly News

Thousands who helped U.S. still trapped under Taliban rule, a year after Kabul airport attack

01:52

One year ago, a suicide bomber at the Abbey Gate outside Kabul’s airport killed 13 U.S. troops and 170 Afghan civilians. Thousands of Afghans got out but tens of thousands more who had worked for the U.S., along with their families, were left behind under Taliban threat. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell spoke with one man who spent 10 months hiding from the Taliban and still has relatives back home. Aug. 26, 2022

  • Secret Service recovered $286 million in stolen Covid-19 relief funds

    01:42

  • Buffalo Bills punter accused of gang-raping a high school student while in college

    01:42

  • Redacted copy of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit unsealed

    03:10

  • NASA’s Apollo mission control room restored as a museum

    02:19

  • NASA’s first female launch director to make history with Artemis mission

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Thousands who helped U.S. still trapped under Taliban rule, a year after Kabul airport attack

    01:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All