Three American tourists mysteriously die in the Bahamas

Three American tourists who stayed at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma, Bahamas, died mysteriously on Friday. At least one couple had complained to friends about nausea and dizziness which health experts tell police are symptoms that suggest carbon monoxide poisoning. Bahamian police are now examining the water heater and air conditioner in the villa and the propane supply for a leak. The resort currently remains open.May 8, 2022