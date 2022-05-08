IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FLOTUS meets with Ukrainian First Lady during surprise visit to Ukraine

    02:00

  • Mother and daughter Sheriff duo serves Louisiana community together

    02:18

  • Home owners associations are pushing back against the investors buying up houses

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    Three American tourists mysteriously die in the Bahamas

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Covid cases surge nationwide as White House warns of potential surge ahead

    02:01

  • States Break Fuel Records

    01:49

  • Molotov cocktail thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion headquarter

    02:07

  • Horse racing legends spend retirement on this sprawling Kentucky farm

    01:39

  • Spotlight on South Dakota as sole abortion clinic fears Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:08

  • Americans hosting and helping Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

    02:03

  • Inflation numbers put a wrench into Americans’ summer plans

    01:37

  • Rising Covid cases spark fears of another wave

    01:43

  • U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April amid soaring inflation

    01:55

  • Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

    02:17

  • Deadly explosion at Havana hotel

    01:41

  • Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps region

    01:47

  • Stock market takes a tumble following interest rate increase

    00:58

  • Ukrainians seeking asylum in the U.S. face painstaking process, family says

    01:37

  • Ukrainian forces fighting ‘bloody battles’ in Mariupol

    02:14

  • Louisiana advances bill to criminalize abortion in wake of Supreme Court leak

    01:56

Nightly News

Three American tourists mysteriously die in the Bahamas

01:58

Three American tourists who stayed at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma, Bahamas, died mysteriously on Friday. At least one couple had complained to friends about nausea and dizziness which health experts tell police are symptoms that suggest carbon monoxide poisoning. Bahamian police are now examining the water heater and air conditioner in the villa and the propane supply for a leak. The resort currently remains open.May 8, 2022

  • FLOTUS meets with Ukrainian First Lady during surprise visit to Ukraine

    02:00

  • Mother and daughter Sheriff duo serves Louisiana community together

    02:18

  • Home owners associations are pushing back against the investors buying up houses

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    Three American tourists mysteriously die in the Bahamas

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Covid cases surge nationwide as White House warns of potential surge ahead

    02:01

  • States Break Fuel Records

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All