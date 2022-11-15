IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Three dead, two injured in UVA shooting, suspect in custody

02:04

At the University of Virginia, a shooting left three football players dead and two other students injured. After a 12 hour search, the suspect – also a UVA student – is now in custody. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports on the tragedy.Nov. 15, 2022

