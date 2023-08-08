IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Three men involved in Montgomery melee facing assault charges

Three men in Montgomery, Alabama are facing assault charges in relation to the riverside brawl that was caught on camera earlier this week. NBC News’ Sam Brock reports on the fallout following the act of violence that has gone viral.Aug. 8, 2023

