IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Happy reunions following lockdowns

    02:41

  • New state laws to be enforced in 2022

    01:38

  • Law banning surprise medical bill takes effect

    01:44

  • Reaching the endgame of the Covid pandemic

    01:56

  • U.S. hopes to turn the page in 2022 amid Covid surge

    02:33
  • Now Playing

    Three missing in Colorado wildfire

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    New Year’s travel nightmare amid cancellations and delays

    01:55

  • College athletes starting to cash in

    01:56

  • For a second year, rising Covid cases impacting New Year’s celebrations

    02:38

  • Betty White: In her own words

    02:42

  • The race to escape Colorado’s devastating wildfires

    01:47

  • Canceled flights cause travel chaos for busy holiday weekend

    01:51

  • Man could face charges after tiger’s killing at Florida zoo

    01:35

  • Dangerous wildfires tear through Colorado neighborhoods

    02:15

  • Remembering Betty White: ‘Golden Girls’ star dies at 99

    03:39

  • Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate

    01:52

  • U.S. Covid cases surging ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

    02:58

  • Remembering those we lost in 2021

    07:41

  • Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicron

    01:29

  • Tiger killed after biting custodian who approached enclosure after hours

    01:41

Nightly News

Three missing in Colorado wildfire

02:19

Colorado is reeling in the aftermath of the Marshall fire. Three people are now missing, and officials fear the worst. Nearly 1,000 homes have been destroyed with more than 100 damaged.Jan. 1, 2022

  • Happy reunions following lockdowns

    02:41

  • New state laws to be enforced in 2022

    01:38

  • Law banning surprise medical bill takes effect

    01:44

  • Reaching the endgame of the Covid pandemic

    01:56

  • U.S. hopes to turn the page in 2022 amid Covid surge

    02:33
  • Now Playing

    Three missing in Colorado wildfire

    02:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All