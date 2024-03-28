IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Three presidents appear at star-studded Biden fundraiser
March 28, 202402:10

Nightly News

Three presidents appear at star-studded Biden fundraiser

02:10

President Biden was joined by former Presidents Obama and Clinton at the event at New York's Radio City Music Hall. The Biden campaign said the event will raise $25 million. Former President Trump attended the wake of a New York police officer who was shot and killed this week. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports.March 28, 2024

