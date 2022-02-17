Three San Francisco school board commissioners ousted in recall vote
01:44
The city previously sued the board over the lack of a clear reopening plan and parents say they were frustrated over a focus on renaming schools. Another flashpoint: a vote to change admissions at the city’s most prestigious high school from a merit-based system to a lottery.Feb. 17, 2022
