Three U.S. Army soldiers honored with Medal of Honor
02:28
Share this -
copied
Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, was recognized for his efforts to repel a Taliban suicide attack in Afghanistan. Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz, who shielded his team from enemy gunfire in Afghanistan, and Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, who rescued his team from a vehicle after it hit an IED in Iraq, received the honor posthumously.Dec. 17, 2021
Now Playing
Three U.S. Army soldiers honored with Medal of Honor
02:28
UP NEXT
Inside Vermont’s police reform effort
03:14
‘Sex and the City’ actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault
01:34
Aerial view reveals scope of Kentucky tornado devastation
01:36
5 killed as storms, tornadoes move across Midwest
01:29
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses omicron spread and holiday gatherings