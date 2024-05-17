Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Three U.S. Olympic champions to face off in same gymnastics event

This weekend, three U.S. Olympic all-around gold medalists -- Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas -- will compete at a gymnastics meet on the road to the Paris Olympics. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk reports on the historic event.May 17, 2024