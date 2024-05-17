IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Three U.S. Olympic champions to face off in same gymnastics event
May 17, 202401:43

This weekend, three U.S. Olympic all-around gold medalists -- Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas -- will compete at a gymnastics meet on the road to the Paris Olympics. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk reports on the historic event.May 17, 2024

