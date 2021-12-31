Tiger killed after biting custodian who approached enclosure after hours
Investigators say a 26-year-old custodian was bitten by a tiger at Florida’s Naples Zoo after he reached through a fence to either pet or feed the animal. A deputy fired a single shot, and the rare Malayan tiger released the man, retreated and then died.Dec. 31, 2021
