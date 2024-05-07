IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TikTok sues U.S. government over law requiring the platform to be sold
May 7, 202401:39

  • Growing fight over fluoride in drinking water

    02:46
  • Now Playing

    TikTok sues U.S. government over law requiring the platform to be sold

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Rabbit Hole museum brings classic children's books to life

    01:31

  • Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

    02:05

  • Stormy Daniels testifies about alleged sexual encounter with Trump

    03:15

  • 2004: LGBTQ couples legally marry in Massachusetts for first time in U.S.

    02:36

  • China's leading electric vehicle maker selling cars for $10,000

    02:50

  • Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

    02:25

  • Hamas says it agrees to Gaza cease-fire plan

    02:25

  • America's most decorated battleship, the USS New Jersey, gets a facelift

    01:30

  • Columbia cancels main commencement amid pro-Palestinian protests

    02:28

  • American soldier detained in Russia, U.S. officials say

    00:41

  • FAA says it's investigating Boeing for 787 Dreamliner issue

    01:58

  • Gunman subdued while trying to shoot pastor at Pittsburgh-area church

    01:31

  • New details in missing surfers investigation

    01:25

  • 8 million under flood threat as deadly flood water engulfs Southeast Texas

    03:52

  • Graduates pay heartfelt tribute to parents during graduation

    02:38

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47

  • Republican veepstakes heat up as Trump remains mum on potential pick

    02:21

  • Israel closes major crossing into Gaza after it said Hamas fired rockets towards border

    01:24

Nightly News

TikTok sues U.S. government over law requiring the platform to be sold

01:39

TikTok is suing the government over the recent legislation that would force its Chinese parent company to sell the app or face a ban. TikTok argues that the law denies its users their First Amendment rights. NBC News' Savannah Sellers reports.May 7, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Growing fight over fluoride in drinking water

    02:46
  • Now Playing

    TikTok sues U.S. government over law requiring the platform to be sold

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Rabbit Hole museum brings classic children's books to life

    01:31

  • Biden condemns surge of antisemitism in U.S.

    02:05

  • Stormy Daniels testifies about alleged sexual encounter with Trump

    03:15

  • 2004: LGBTQ couples legally marry in Massachusetts for first time in U.S.

    02:36
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All