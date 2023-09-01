IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Titanic submersible search team speaks out about findings

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Lahaina mourning 115 confirmed deaths from wildfires

    02:11

  • Vietnam vet helping injured service members one quarter at a time

    02:39

  • Republicans react to McConnell freezing during press conference

    01:59

  • Manhunt underway for convicted murderer who escaped Pennsylvania prison

    01:35

  • Bodycam released of deadly confrontation between Ohio officers and pregnant mother

    02:07

  • Biden to visit communities hit by Hurricane Idalia in Florida

    02:28

  • Airports bracing for 14 million travelers over Labor Day Weekend

    02:52

  • Florida communities surveying damage from Idalia

    04:06

  • Rate of women’s alcohol-related deaths on the rise, researchers say

    02:12

  • Johannesburg building fire kills at least 74 people

    01:11

  • Idalia leaves behind trail of damage in Florida

    01:53

  • Houston school district announces plan to eliminate 28 libraries

    03:17

  • Biden pledges $95 million to strengthen Hawaii’s electric grid after Maui wildfires

    01:45

  • Idalia hits Florida’s Big Bend as Category 3 hurricane

    05:45

  • McConnell appears to freeze for more than 30 seconds during press conference

    01:24

  • WNBA star speaks out about making it work as a pro athlete and mom

    02:02

  • Student loan borrowers pushing back on payments resuming in October

    02:40

  • Head of Spanish Football Federation facing growing pressure to resign after kissing star player

    01:37

  • Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia to make landfall

    06:21

Nightly News

Titanic submersible search team speaks out about findings

01:53

The specialized underwater drone team that rushed to find the missing Titanic submersible in June is speaking to Sky News out about the intensive search. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on the team’s disappointment when they found debris instead of survivors.Sept. 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Titanic submersible search team speaks out about findings

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Lahaina mourning 115 confirmed deaths from wildfires

    02:11

  • Vietnam vet helping injured service members one quarter at a time

    02:39

  • Republicans react to McConnell freezing during press conference

    01:59

  • Manhunt underway for convicted murderer who escaped Pennsylvania prison

    01:35

  • Bodycam released of deadly confrontation between Ohio officers and pregnant mother

    02:07
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All