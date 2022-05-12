Title 42 firestorm amid record migrant surge

NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez took an aerial tour over the border near Eagle Pass with the Texas Department of Public Safety, which says there is a record breaking influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration is seeking to end Title 42, a Trump-era Covid policy, saying it denies asylum seekers their rights. The move faces bipartisan criticism. Migrants from Cuba and Ecuador tell us the conditions they faced meant they could not wait to travel to the U.S.May 12, 2022