    Tony Bennett, one of America's most beloved singers, dies at 96

    03:33
Nightly News

Tony Bennett, one of America’s most beloved singers, dies at 96

03:33

Legendary singer Tony Bennett, whose fame has spanned generations, died today at 96 years old. NBC News’ Tom Llamas reflects on his iconic career and friendships including Frank Sinatra, Billy Joel and Lady Gaga.July 21, 2023

    Tony Bennett, one of America's most beloved singers, dies at 96

    03:33
